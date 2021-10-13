Tina Fey, Jon Hamm star in ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ production filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tina Fey and John Hamm are starring in a film filming in New Mexico this fall. “Maggie Moore(s)” will be filming in Albuquerque in October and November 2021.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office, the feature film, set in a quiet desert town, features a police chief that is instantly faced with the murders of two women who have the same name. The production’s principal cast includes Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, Micah Stock, Nick Mohammed, and Happy Anderson.

“New Mexico is the perfect desert-set location for this murder mystery that is packed with so many talented filmmakers and actors being reunited again,” said New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson in the press release.

The New Mexico Film Office reports the film will employ 60 New Mexico crew members and 150 New Mexico background talent.