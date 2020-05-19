Tin Can Alley to open May 30

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Northeast Heights residents will soon have a new place to grab local food and beer.

Tin Can Alley is a shipping container development at the corner of Alameda and San Pedro inspired by the Green Jeans mini-mall. There will be ten local businesses including Santa Fe Brewing, Squeezed Juice Bar and Michael Thomas Coffee. Amore Pizza, SA BBQ, Guava Tree, Pho Kup and Flip-Flops will also be at Tin Can Alley.

Monday the developer announced a May 30 opening. For now, they will offer to-go orders until the state’s public health order allows for dine-in.

