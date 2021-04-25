Time is running out to sign up for virtual Run For the Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is still time to sign up for the BioPark’s annual Run For the Zoo fundraiser. This is the second year the race will be virtual.
This means people can run it on their own outside or on a treadmill May 2 through 9. Participants can sign up for distances ranging from a mile to a marathon. The entry fee is $10 and donations are also accepted. Those interested can sign up online.