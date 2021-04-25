Time is running out to sign up for virtual Run For the Zoo

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is still time to sign up for the BioPark’s annual Run For the Zoo fundraiser. This is the second year the race will be virtual.

Story continues below

This means people can run it on their own outside or on a treadmill May 2 through 9. Participants can sign up for distances ranging from a mile to a marathon. The entry fee is $10 and donations are also accepted. Those interested can sign up online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES