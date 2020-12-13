Time for public to fill out APD police chief survey running out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public still has time to weigh in during the national search for Albuquerque’s next police chief.

This is the second time the city has extended the deadline for the public to fill out the online survey. Surveys will be accepted through Sunday night. The survey asks what factors you consider most important when considering a police chief, including being aggressive on crime.

It also asks what a police chief’s priorities should be, like reducing property and violent crime, and hiring more qualified officers. The city says these suggestions will help guide the recruitment and selection process.

