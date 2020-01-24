Tim Keller convenes with other US mayors at national conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is among 270 mayors attending a national conference in Washington.

It’s an effort to share and find solutions to problems plaguing their cities. The biggest topics include infrastructure and affordable housing. Keller says his attention is also focused on helping seniors and keeping kids active.

“It’s all about providing opportunities for kids and seniors together, so we’re doing that around things like kids teaching seniors how to do coding, and seniors teaching kids about line dancing because line dancing is now cool again,” Mayor Keller said.

When asked if he planned to attend a heavy metal music festival while in DC, Mayor Keller, known to many as the “Metal Mayor,” laughed and said he has a pretty tight schedule.

