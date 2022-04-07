ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tikka Hut is an Indian-Mediterranean restaurant bringing a different take on New Mexican food. The restaurant looks to play on the senses by bringing a flair of both heat and spice while broadening what traditional Indian-Mediterranean tastes like. The restaurant makes 90 percent of their food from scratch working to make everything as healthy as possible.
Tikka Hut has opened a second location along Indian School near Girard while continuing to serve at it’s original location downtown along Central. For more information visit Tikka Hut’s website and Facebook page.