Tierra Antigua teacher posts her first online class

First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico
by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of teachers out there are working hard to make sure their students are taken care of during this time.

Ms. Mares, known as Ms. Anna at Tierra Antigua Elementary School hosted her first online video class today. Students say it’s nice to know they aren’t forgotten.

