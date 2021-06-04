Tierra Adentro of New Mexico releases documentary ‘Doce,’ updates on new campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tierra Adentro of New Mexico is a public arts charter school that provides a strong academic education alongside daily instruction in the arts. On top of getting a new campus that’s opening in August, the school recently released a documentary titled “Doce” about its students and how they’ve fared since the COVID-19 shutdown.

