Tierra Adentro of New Mexico releases documentary ‘Doce,’ updates on new campus

WATCH: Full interview with Veronica Torres, Co-Director, Title I and Title IX Coordinator at Tierra Adentro of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tierra Adentro of New Mexico is a public arts charter school that provides a strong academic education alongside daily instruction in the arts. On top of getting a new campus that’s opening in August, the school recently released a documentary titled “Doce” about its students and how they’ve fared since the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Doce” is a documentary about Tierra Adentro of New Mexico students and arts-focused curriculum. It provides a chance to take an up-close view of the students and faculty that navigated their education and art during the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary is up on the Tierra Adentro of New Mexico YouTube page.

