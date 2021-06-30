Tickets still available for fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque says tickets are still available for the fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park. The city encourages people to get their tickets soon since there is no park-and-ride service this year, so admission is more limited than usual.

Instead, there is room for 3,500 vehicles at $20 per car. There are also free fireworks displays around city parks that people can watch from their homes or neighborhoods. The city says the parks themselves will be closed and spectators are not allowed to gather in the parks or along the roads nearby.

The following are the locations with fireworks displays:

North Domingo Baca Park

Expo New Mexico

Tom Tenorio Park

Ladera Golf Course

Isotopes Park

City of Rio Rancho

For more information or to buy tickets, visit cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/2021-firework-celebrations-displays.