Tickets still available for Breaking Bad movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still plenty of tickets available for showings of the Breaking Bad sequel, but the KiMo Theater says they’re expected to sell out.

El Camino follows Jesse Pinkman from the hit series. It’s set for release October 11 on Netflix with showings in select theaters that same weekend. The KiMo says, of the 3,900 seats available over their six showings, around 700 have sold.

They expect a lot of people will be looking for last-minute tickets. El Camino will also play at the Icon Cinemas in Four Hills and the Screen in Santa Fe.