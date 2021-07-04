Tickets still available for Balloon Fiesta Park 4th of July event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is holding its first mass gathering since the state fully reopened. Families are starting to pack Balloon Fiesta Park for a big fireworks display. The city says they are expecting thousands.

Hundreds of cars were lined up, waiting to get in. The city is charging $20 per vehicle with tickets only available online. The field has room for a maximum of 3,500 vehicles and early estimates have about 2,700 tickets sold.

Last year, Freedom Fourth at Balloon Fiesta Park was canceled because of COVID, and fireworks were launched from four different parks in each quadrant of the metro. This year, there will also be firework displays at North Domingo Baca Park, Expo New Mexico, and Tom Tenorio Park. No spectators are allowed at those locations. There are, however, limited reservations available online for the displays at Ladera Golf Course and Paradise Hills Golf Course.

Local vendors got to the field early Sunday to set up and they say they are excited to be a part of the first of many events making a comeback after COVID. “Everything is starting to open up and for most folks, it’s going to be entertaining. You see all the events from 4th of July to Everything that’s coming down – it’s going to be great,” said Rex Thompson of Rex’s Hamburgers.

While they wait for the fireworks to light up the night sky, people can enjoy live music and food from local vendors. People can also bring their own food and have a picnic on the grass.

Tickets will be available online until 9:00 p.m.. The fireworks are set to start at 9:15 p.m.