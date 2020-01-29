Tickets now available for Science of Wine event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora and Viva Vino New Mexico Wine are hosting the city’s second annual Science of Wine. The event allows guests to explore the chemistry, structure, and composition of wine.

Guests will also have the opportunity to interact with Explora’s exhibits, free tastings, wine-themed activities, and cash bars. Vendors will also be at the event selling food to pair with the event’s selection of wines.

“After our sellout event last year, we’re excited to offer expanded tasting and purchase oints, and to introduce new NM wineries and wine activities to visitors at our event this year,” said Tory Hajny, Explora Rentals and Adult Programs Coordinator in a statement.

Visitors’ IDs will be checked at admission and guests are encouraged to bring cash to expedite food and drink purchases. Early entry, a special gift bag and a private area with catered snacks will be included with VIP tickets.

The Science of Wine takes place on Friday, February 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Explora located at 1701 Mountain Road in Albuquerque. Tickets are advance purchase only and are available on Explora’s website.