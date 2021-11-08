Tickets now available for River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mark of the holiday season, tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 24th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 27 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

This year, all tickets are timed and need to be reserved in advance and purchased online. When tickets are purchased, it is important to note the time our ticket is valid as you will only be allowed to enter the River of Lights during this window.

There is also a limited number of timed tickets available for each time slot. To practice social distancing there will also be a one-way path that will keep foot traffic moving to prevent crowding.

While the Polar Bear Express is down for the season, officials say there will be a new experience available with details coming soon. To purchase tickets for River of Lights, visit riveroflights.org.

