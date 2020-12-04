Tickets now available for Meals on Wheels’ Gingerbread Enchantment raffle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last nine years, Meals on Wheels has grown their Gingerbread Enchantment Event into something that provides so much for those in need. As with many events this year, due to the pandemic, changes are being made to this event.

Meals on Wheels Executive Director Shauna Frost discusses what will be different about this year’s event. Meals on Wheels is a private nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1972 by a group of women from Presbyterian Churches around Albuquerque.

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque provides nutritious meals and also checks on the well being of those that they serve. They prepare meals for those with special diets for a variety of needs including diabetes, renal failure, heart issues, chewing and swallowing problems, and more.

The organization started with 20 clients and 40 volunteers and now serves around 500 clients and has over 400 volunteers. While Meals on Wheels typically holds an in-person Gingerbread Enchantment event to help support their cause, this year it will take place online in the form of an online raffle.

Raffle tickets will be available for $10 per ticket between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 and the raffle will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020. To purchase tickets, visit gingerbreadenchantment.com.

Latest Community News: