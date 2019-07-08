Tickets for SOMOS ABQ go on sale Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might notice some big changes for one major Albuquerque event this year.

SOMOS ABQ is a block party that features music, art, food, and more. This year, however, the event is moving from Central Ave to Civic Plaza and will take place a month later than usual, on Sep. 28.

The United happen to play at Isotopes Park that same night, so buses will be able to take fans to the park and back so they can celebrate before and after the match.

“We really want to give our people a pride of place. We want people to be proud of the community they’re a part of, because this community is awesome. So we’re taking one day to celebrate all of that awesomeness,” Chris Schroeder, SOMOS ABQ co-founder, said.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. For more information, click here.