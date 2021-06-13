BioPark offering tours and Botanic Garden walks during extended Tuesday hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you and your family are looking to get out of the heat this week, the Biopark is extending its Tuesday hours. There will be an option to choose between Twilight Tours at the Zoo or Evening Walks in the Botanic Gardens alternating weeks both starting at 6:30 p.m.

The first event is this Tuesday and tickets are still available for the Botanic Garden Walk. The next available tickets for the Twilight Tour is July 13.

