ALBUQUERQUE N.M (KRQE)- Day eight of the New Mexico State Fair will soon be underway. Thursday fairgoers can enjoy cheaper food options during this year’s Graze Days.

On Thursday, food vendors across the fair will be offering at least one menu item for just $3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also get the chance to meet a player from New Mexico United.

The player appearance will take place Thursday afternoon at 1:30 on Main Street. Click here to purchase tickets to the State Fair.