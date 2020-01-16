Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Thursday is final day of Isotopes’ 18th annual job fair

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Thursday is the final day of the Isotopes’ 18th annual Job Fair.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park as the team, along with Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be searching for candidates for a variety of positions. Openings include staff for baseball and New Mexico United soccer games such as bag checkers, bat boy, cleaning crew, grounds crew, parking attendant, pro shop attendant, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, and much more.

Gameday positions will run from March through October. Those attending the event are asked to enter the ballpark on the third-base side of the field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞