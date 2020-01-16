Thursday is final day of Isotopes’ 18th annual job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Thursday is the final day of the Isotopes’ 18th annual Job Fair.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park as the team, along with Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be searching for candidates for a variety of positions. Openings include staff for baseball and New Mexico United soccer games such as bag checkers, bat boy, cleaning crew, grounds crew, parking attendant, pro shop attendant, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, and much more.

Gameday positions will run from March through October. Those attending the event are asked to enter the ballpark on the third-base side of the field.