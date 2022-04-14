ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Paranormal Cirque is coming to Albuquerque. The unique show will feature theatre, circus, and cabaret acts for mature audiences only.

The brand new production will be in Albuquerque at the Cottonwood Mall from April 14 to 24, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at the tent or pre-purchase tickets. The Paranormal Cirque will prompt you to divide what is reality and an illusion. They say the various circus arts and show is not for the faint of heart.

Comedians Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs say you never know what to expect at Paranormal Cirque. “It is not a regular cirque, we have people hanging by their hair,” said Combs. For more information on the event, https://www.paranormalcirque.com/.