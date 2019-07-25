Three special birthdays celebrated at Albuquerque retirement home

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque residents are celebrating very special birthday’s this year.

Alida Van Der Geest from “Paloma Landing Retirement Home” turned 101 years old Wednesday. She moved to New Mexico from the Netherlands in the 50s and currently has eight kids and 16 grandchildren.

Davy Bussy celebrated his 105th birthday last week.

Katherine Yates reached the century milestone this year. The New Orleans native has three children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

