ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro is getting not just one, but three Raising Cane’s restaurants over the next year. The popular chicken chain is planning two northeast heights locations and one in Rio Rancho.
The company announced last year it was opening a store on Wyoming near Menaul. Now, they say they are planning another northeast heights location, at Montgomery and San Mateo. Both restaurants are expected to open by the end of the year. A third location at Southern and Unser in Rio Rancho is planned for spring of next year.