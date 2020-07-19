Three people cited for bringing guns to Civic Plaza protest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD officers briefly detained three armed individuals from both sides of a protest and counter-protest Sunday at Civic Plaza. They were cited for violating the City’s Administrative Instruction that prohibits guns and other deadly weapons at parks, including Civic Plaza.

A group planned Sunday’s demonstration to protest the state’s public health order. A separate group organized a counter-protest. Signs were posted at Civic Plaza notifying the public of the ban on guns.

Prior to the beginning of the protest, two people supporting the counter-protest were seen carrying guns at Civic Plaza. Officers approached and told the individuals they were not allowed to have guns there and the people responded that they weren’t going to leave. Officers then detained the two armed individuals. They were disarmed, cited, and released and then returned to Civic Plaza.

Later, another individual who appeared to be part of the original protest walked onto Civic Plaza with a holstered handgun. He was also detained by police, disarmed, cited, and released.

