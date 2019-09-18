Three failing APS elementary schools now on the rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque elementary schools were so bad when it came to student’s grades, the state threatened to shut them down. APS responded by adding more time in the classroom and the results are in.

Class has been back in session for a few weeks now, and students like this Whittier Elementary third-grader are already hard at work.

“Our math journal is like a binder where she would tell us to write a certain sentence and put it in tests and stuff,” said 9-year-old Xavier Cordova.

Cordova’s school is one of three APS schools the state said needed more rigorous intervention.

“I know at one time we were failing as a school,” said Darla Smith

For years, Whittier, Hawthorne and Los Padillas elementary schools struggled to get their school grades up and getting students to be proficient in math and reading. To do just that, these three schools started classes early in 2018 and had students in class longer in hopes of making the grade.

The results look like they’re paying off. Comparing the 2017 school year to the 2018 school year, Hawthorne’s reading levels went up from 25% to 28% proficient and their math went up from ten to 14 percent.

At Whittier, APS said more students have become proficient in every subject, climbing from 3% to 8% in math. In reading, went up from 21% to 23%.

At Los Padillas, reading proficiency went from 22% to 28%, but math made the biggest jump of all, from 9% to now 21% proficient.

“That’s actually pretty good because not a lot of kids do good in math,” said parent Chris Borders.

While APS didn’t go on camera to talk about the numbers, parents KRQE News 13 spoke to said it’s a huge win for these schools.

“They said their kids’ levels have gone up high and they’re doing tremendous with the staff here, the principal and everything,” said a parent.

Although all three schools saw an increase, Whittier still got an ‘F’ for their 2018 school report, but Hawthorne and Los Padillas bumped up their grade to a ‘C.’

The school board will hear about these stats at the school board meeting on Wednesday and will discuss what comes next.