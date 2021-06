ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arson investigators have charged the man responsible for a Bosque fire over the weekend near Tingley Beach. However, court records indicate that suspect committed another crime within minutes of the fire sparking on Saturday. Antonio Ochoa has a lengthy criminal history is he accused of starting a fire here, police say he also stabbed a man right around the corner shortly after.

The individual caught on camera was 51-year-old Antonio Ochoa. He was charged Thursday for starting a fire in the bosque Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, Ochoa was seen walking through the bosque with a lighter and police cameras caught him starting the fire.