ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque School Board positions are up for grabs this election cycle.

That includes the District One and District Four seats held by Yolanda Montoya-Cordova and Barbara Petersen, who are not running again.

However, Peggy Muller-Aragon is looking to retain her seat in District Two.

Voters will also decide on a mill levy to fund maintenance, security, new technology, and musical instruments.

Albuquerque Public Schools said the mill levy will extend the tax currently in place, not create a new one.