Three Albuquerque police officers honored for their altruism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Police Department officers were recognized for going above and beyond the line of duty. Officers Michael Werner, Renae Roybal, and Bernadette Sanchez received the Bill Daniels True Blue Award on Monday.

Officer Werner helped a homeless high school girl find temporary shelter while taking her to and from school. He even helped her find a job at a flower shop and is now the girl’s parental educational advocate while CYFD looks for a permanent home.

“His selfless actions have provided a very at-risk youth with a future, and more importantly, some hope,” Chief of Staff John Ross said.

Meanwhile, Officer Roybal and Sanchez responded to a home last month, finding a 90-year-old woman overheated on the floor. They found out her cooling system wasn’t working and got the ball rolling on getting her a new air conditioner.