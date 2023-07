ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico GOP got a scare on Friday. There was a threat made to its headquarters over the phone.

Albuquerque police (APD) were called shortly after that threat around 1:30 p.m.

An employee told APD a man had been watching the news and had made threats toward followers of Trump and believed the threat was aimed at people who work for the Republican Party.

APD said the incident is under investigation.