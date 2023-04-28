ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people celebrated at Tingley Coliseum for the 40th annual Gathering of Nations. The event brings people to the city from 800 tribes around the country. The celebration started Thursday with dancing and horse riding.

Guests of the event were excited about the food, competitions, and especially the dancing. “It’s kinda neat just to see the different tribes all together and to see their different styles of dancing,” said Becky Cross. The festivities will continue Saturday at 10 a.m. and conclude with the crowning of Miss Indian World at 7:30 p.m.