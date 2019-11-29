Thousands of New Mexicans heading out for Black Friday shopping deals

Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria’s Secret at the Dartmouth Mall on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass., Nov. 25, 2016. Stores open their doors Friday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier. (Peter Pereira/Standard Time/SCMGs via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This morning, New Mexicans are out for the biggest shopping day of the year. Even though the build-up to Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year, there’s nothing like the day, itself.

Kohl’s at Coronado opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and they’re not closing until midnight Friday night. Store managers tell KRQE News 13 there was a lot of prep this week as they prepare for the holiday shopping season.

The National Retail Federation says the average shopper will spend more than $1,000 on the holidays this year. Despite the heavy snow, a number of New Mexico shoppers braved the elements to get the first shot at deals as stores first opened on Thanksgiving.

Some of the other area stores getting in on the Black Friday rush closed after those initial Thanksgiving sales but will reopen in just a few hours. Best Buy will open their doors again at 8 a.m. while Target reopens at 7.

Kohl’s tells us this is not their only 24-hour holiday shopping day. They will also offer up another 24-hour sale on Dec. 20.

Many retailers are also preparing for Cyber Monday as many shoppers head toward online deals. Online sales this year are expected to increase to a new record of more than $143 billion.