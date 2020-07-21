Thousands of New Mexicans experience delay in unemployment payments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans who are on unemployment are in limbo. They work up Tuesday morning to find money that should’ve been released Monday still wasn’t there. The delay in payment is only impacting anyone who certified for unemployment on Sunday. Money that was supposed to come on Monday, didn’t.

“I was kind of surprised but I thought, well, they’ll be there in a couple hours or something. So, I checked a couple hours later and they still weren’t there. And I checked a couple hours later, and they still weren’t there. So, that’s when I started calling,” Melanie T., a woman who is on unemployment, said.

She is just one of the many people who emailed the KRQE newsroom on Tuesday saying they still hadn’t received money that was supposed to be released on Monday and had no communication on why.

She, like many others that reached at to KRQE, said she called The Department of Workforce Solutions multiple times but couldn’t get through to anyone for an explanation. On Monday, July 20, the department tweeted that there is a delay for people who receive benefits via debit card and that the money should be released after 12 p.m. that day. When that didn’t happen, the department didn’t post an informational update on social media sites until around noon on Tuesday. People told KRQE they want more communication and faster.

🚨 PLEASE NOTE 🚨

NMDWS has experienced a slight delay in processing benefit payments for individuals who certified for benefits on Sunday, July 19th. The department has worked closely with Wells Fargo and all pending benefit payments are scheduled to be made. 1/3 — NMDWS (@NMDWS) July 21, 2020

“It would be good if they posted it on the recording of the phone that I’m calling because I’m still calling and I’ve called like 78 times today. And, when you call the recording it doesn’t tell you any explanation,” Melanie T. said. “There’s people who are older who aren’t using social media so it doesn’t really help them. And I think it would be great if when you’re trying to call them if they played a phone message.”

The Department of Workforce Solutions said no one was available for an on-camera interview about the delay in payments but did send this statement:

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has experienced a slight delay in processing benefit payments for individuals that certified for benefits on Sunday, July 19th. The department has worked closely with Wells Fargo and all pending benefit payments are scheduled to be made. If a claimant has direct deposit as their preferred payment method, they will receive their benefits by end of day Wednesday, July 22. If their preferred payment is by debit card, their payment has been posted to their card today. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The department did not elaborate on what’s behind the ‘slight delay in processing.’ According to the department, of the claimants who certified on Sunday, 80,202 were eligible to receive an unemployment insurance benefit payment and may have been impacted.

