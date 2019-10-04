Thousands of dollars could go to Hispano Chamber to promote Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque could be paying the Hispano Chamber of Commerce hundreds of thousands of dollars to get the word out about Albuquerque as a great place to visit.

Burquenos are the first to brag about their love for the city, praising the weather, the mountains, and all of the outdoor activities. Those are the attributes that the Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hoping to share with the country in a potential new campaign.

“We promote Albuquerque by bringing in events and conferences, and really just promoting Albuquerque outside the state,” said Ernie C’Debaca, the President of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The Economic Development Department is asking the city to give the Chamber $350,000, hoping to draw in new tourists, businesses and families.

“It’s meant for showcasing Albuquerque in a way that will make people want to stay,” said C’Debaca.

They’re not sure what the campaign will look like, but videos promoting the city are on the list of ideas. They say the added money will help them reach markets they were unable to reach in the past.

The campaign would include helping the Albuquerque Police Department recruit diverse officers from around the country and state. In 2018, Mayor Keller approved a $13 million multi-year recruitment plan for APD.