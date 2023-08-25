ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school football is back across the metro, but instead of watching from the sidelines, this season there’s a new way to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Dozens of cameras, including one at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque, are now live. “We have (cameras) at the 13 high schools, and every one of their gyms, softball fields, baseball fields, and then the three football stadiums, Community, Wilson, Milne,” said Darren Thomas, the CEO of Game Vision.

Game Vision will be streaming 3,800 Albuquerque Public Schools athletic events online this year. The streams will cover almost every sport including football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, and even some pop-up events. “Anything in the gym, the schools can schedule. If they’re having an assembly, a special event, some were talking about they have these powder puff basketball events they want to do, and they’re like ‘we’d love for the parents and people to watch’ and they can just go right in there, turn it on, and it’s ready to go,” Thomas said.

APS parents with a subscription will never have to miss those special moments again. “Everyone has their moment and there’s parents in there that are like, ‘well my kid doesn’t play that much or this,’ but there’s that one day they did that one thing, and could you imagine missing that?”

Thomas said the streams can be viewed from anywhere as long as a subscription is purchased. “I looked the other day and we had people buying passes last week from Florida,” Thomas said.

A subscription costs $50 for the season or $70 for the year. A portion of the money will go back to APS Athletics. If interested, click here.