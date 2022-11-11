ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On this Veterans Day, the Historic Fairview Cemetery is honoring the veterans buried there. Thanks to thousands in funding, they are also looking forward to renovations and upgrades to their veterans’ section.

Veterans and loved ones stood in silence as they honored the brave men and women buried at Fairview Cemetery. A cemetery that is full of weeds, uneven dirt paths, and broken or crooked headstones.

Last month, the city approved $300,000 to restore the site where 500 veterans are buried. Fairview staff said it’s long overdue.

“We can make this a really wonderful, beautiful final resting place for so many of these people who have given so much to the city and to the state of New Mexico,” said President of Historic Fairview Cemetery Gail Rubin.

Renovations are being funded by the State’s Veterans Services Department. Plans include building a low wall around the veterans’ graves, xeriscaping to prevent weeds, and resetting the headstones so they’re militarily precise.

Steven Edmund Ross is a great-great-grandson of Veteran Edmund G. Ross and said he’s excited about the improvements.

“It’s very discouraging, demoralizing, and even depressing kind of when you see what’s happened here. Especially, you know, in this point in time, because I remember when this was a beautiful spot,” said Ross.

Other restorations include repairing the “Monument to the Unknown Dead” which is cracked and missing an eagle and bell.

“It’s been neglected for so long, so seeing it be brought back to its glory days, it’s gonna be a great feeling not only for myself but for veterans everywhere,” said Commander for American Legion Post 95 Yvon Harrison.

The Veterans Services Department said they’ve started marking the cemetery for repairs. There’s no date yet on when it will be finished.