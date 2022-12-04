ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time for a new look! Kids in Albuquerque got to pick out clothing ahead of the holidays thanks to generous donations.

Local Mcdonald’s owners Steve and Patricia Aragon donated $10,000 to Locker 505, which provides K-12 students clothing.

The organization received another $7,500 from Macy’s, Western Sky Community Care, and the Ice Wolves. The shopping spree took place Sunday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.