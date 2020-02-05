Live Now
Thousand-Kid March demands funding for early childhood education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are demanding funding for early childhood programs.

Parents, children and educators participated in the One Thousand Kid March today in Albuquerque. They say there are not enough spaces in pre-school for children.

In some cases, access is based on income financial status. Now they’re calling on the legislature to make a change.

“What we’re asking our state legislature is to have the courage to fully fund it not partially, to dully fund it so that every kid in New Mexico, regardless of where they live or what their parents do have the same opportunity,” said Eric Griego.

They are asking for one percent of the $20 billion land grant fund to go to the cause.

