Thorn the elephant dies at ABQ BioPark Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo announced the death of one of their elephants Saturday. In a press release, they said three-year-old Thorn died early on Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).
- COVID: Limited availability for COVID testing Christmas weekend
- Weather: Rain and snow wraps up tonight, giving way to a drier Christmas Day
- Business: Astro-Zombies holds annual sleeping bag distribution for people in need
- New Mexico: 21 Good News Stories That Came Out of New Mexico this year
- Albuquerque: Beloved luminaria tradition returns to Albuquerque
Officials say BioPark staff began treating Thorn as soon as traces of the virus were detected in a routine blood test on December 15. The virus is the leading cause of death for Asian elephant calves and causes a hemorrhagic disease that can be fatal.
The release states BioPark staff worked around the clock to treat the illness. Along with the BioPark working to save Thorn, The National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. provided bloodwork services and EEHV expertise.