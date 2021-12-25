Thorn the elephant dies at ABQ BioPark Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo announced the death of one of their elephants Saturday. In a press release, they said three-year-old Thorn died early on Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

Officials say BioPark staff began treating Thorn as soon as traces of the virus were detected in a routine blood test on December 15. The virus is the leading cause of death for Asian elephant calves and causes a hemorrhagic disease that can be fatal.

The release states BioPark staff worked around the clock to treat the illness. Along with the BioPark working to save Thorn, The National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. provided bloodwork services and EEHV expertise.