This #GivingTuesday make life-changing wishes come true

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dec. 1, 2020, is #GivingTuesday, a global movement that unites people and organizations to actively transform their communities and the world. Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 spoke with local wish recipient Sam Neale who used his wish from Make-A-Wish New Mexico to give back to health care workers at the beginning of the pandemic.

Sam returned to discuss #GivingTuesday and why it’s so important at a time like this. Make-A-Wish New Mexico creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization on average grants over 100 wishes per year for children battling critical illnesses across the state.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico encourages community members to give back this #GivingTuesday and throughout the month of December to help make wishes come true throughout the state. Donations can be made online at wish.org/nm to help other life-changing wishes come true.

