Think Like a Bee educates public on pollinators

Think Like a Bee is an organization that does just that. The nonprofit works to advocate and educate the public on pollinators, especially honeybees.

As fall approaches, Think Like a Bee founder Anita Amstutz reminds people that bees are more vulnerable to cold snaps as well as micro-climate changes. If you find a bumblebee hive under your garage or shed or find bees in unwanted areas of your house, please leave them.

As bees will soon be hibernating, their populations will experience high losses and will have a 50-50 chance of surviving until springtime. Having a habitat and clean water is critical for bees’ survival.

Think Like a Bee reminds people not to plant GMO or Roundup-ready plants in your gardens for next year. Local nurseries offer healthy, GMO-free seeds and seedlings.

The public is invited to the screening of “Stories from the Rio Grande,” a documentary of bees, rivers, and people on October 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at 1300 Girard Ave. NE in Albuquerque.