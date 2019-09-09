Thieves target Paleta Bar in Uptown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dessert shop is cleaning up after a vandal left a big mess. Owners of the Paleta Bar in Uptown say someone caused $1,000 in damages by throwing a rock through the windows overnight.

Surveillance video then shows the crooks take off with the cash register, which had little money inside. The store says this is the first time they’ve experienced this since opening two years ago.

“It’s crazy because it’s a really calm neighborhood so I wouldn’t expect it to be anyone that comes in regularly,” assistant manager Neida Rivas said.

The store has remained open, but it could take a few days to make repairs. Anyone with information is asked to call police.