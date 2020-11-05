Thieves target fee collection boxes in Sandia Ranger District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals and thieves are targeting the forests near Albuquerque, hitting the fee collection boxes in the Sandia Ranger District. Cibola National Forest officials reported six fee collection tubes were damaged last week in the Sandias. They don’t know how much money was stolen out of the tubes but say it’s still a devastating loss.

“When fees are lost through theft or increased damage it impacts the ability for the district to maintain facilities appropriately and continue and provide quality recreation opportunities,” said Patricia Johnson with the Cibola National Forest.

Johnson said staff have covered the damaged fee collection tubes with gray bags. On each tube now there are signs telling guests to pay fees online due to the recent crime spree. She said replacing the tubes won’t come cheap, coming in at a hefty $3,000 per damaged tube.

Hikers who visit the Sandias every week, were disgusted when they heard about it.

“It’s just a beautiful place and it’s just a shame that something like that has to go on up here, it’s kind of a disgrace,” said Dean Gerali.

Cibola Forest officials said they plan on replacing the tubes in the spring. They also plan on installing automated fee machines that accept credit and debit cards on the mountain next year as well.

Officials hope if visitors see anything they’ll take pictures and send them to Cibola National Forest staff along with a detailed description of the thieves. Breaking into those fee boxes could get the thieves up to six months in jail.

