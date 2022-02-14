ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An early morning break-in at Palms Trading Post has the business looking for answers after thieves take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. It was less than a year ago that the business was celebrating former UNM Lobo Ron Becker after they surprised him with his very own championship ring, but now the store’s manager says the emotions are much more different.

“It’s really disheartening we’ve talked to other local businesses in the community and it seems like we aren’t the only one we are going to persevere through this but it’s troublesome to know that this is going on and it hits close to home when it happens to you,” said store manager, Peter Berger.

Berger says the alarm company overseeing the business alerted the owner to the break-in just before 5 a.m. However, once they arrived at the store, it was too late. The crooks had smashed a window and dragged down an iron gate to the main entrance.

“They smashed two very specific cases. As far as value goes it seems they really knew what the value was and what they wanted to target so there were only two cases smashed but a lot lost,” Berger said.

Some of the items taken included; Navajo, Hopi, and Zuni necklaces, bracelets, belt buckles, and pendants but the most personal and sentimental of all was one item that was not for sale. It was a Morenci turquoise cuff valued at over $14 thousand. “Very expensive and very personal to the store, a lot of Navajo pearls and a lot of sterling silver work that our artists work very hard to make, most importantly a bracelet that has been part of the store for over 30 years now,” added Berger.

Berger says he remains hopeful but there is only one way the community is going to get through this spike in crime. “I really think as a community we can do better. I think we can all look out for each other, I think this shouldn’t have to happen in our city and I think if we all ban together we can put an end to this.”

Berger says in total the business is looking at a loss of about $65 thousand and are working on security improvements.