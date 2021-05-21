Thieves strike again, yard decorations stolen from North Valley home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caught on camera, thieves stealing yard decorations. It’s unknown if a thief that struck in the North Valley early Friday morning, knew he was being recorded. He looked directly at the Ring doorbell camera as he shopped around Shannon Sanchez’s front yard, taking her big pin-wheel decorations.

The giant pinwheels used to line her walkway, but now the sidewalk is bare, except for a remaining hot air balloon hanging from her porch, and a couple of pinwheels he didn’t seem to want. There was another thief caught on camera earlier in the month. A man in the northeast heights captured a woman walking onto his property and walking off with part of his garden.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Police Department to ask if these kinds of property crimes increase in the warmer months, they say property crime is down right now. Sanchez said she’s just frustrated that someone would steal something that seems so simple but is really special to her toddler. “She’ll see them, and she’ll play with them, and she does this little excited scream,” said Sanchez. Sanchez said she has not reported the theft to APD yet, but she plans to.