Thieves steal from women’s charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit that helps homeless women was hit by thieves, not once, but twice.

After a woman came in with frostbite earlier this week, Street Safe New Mexico put out a call for gloves and hand warmers. Then over the last few days, thieves helped themselves to what was inside their donation bin in Nob Hill.

“The women out here as you can see, have nothing and literally sleep out in sleeping bags and freeze and get frostbite, and several days, every year of exposure, and so all they did was steal that from them,” Executive Director of Street Safe New Mexico said.

Street Safe says they are working on a solution. In the meantime, if you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.