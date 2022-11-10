ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves broke into a local grocery store and ripped out an ATM. The ATM was dragged down residential streets.

We do not know the exact time thieves broke into La Montañita Co-op, but they were able to wrap something around the ATM machine inside the store and dragged it out. There’s still limited information about the incident. It’s unknown how much money was inside the machine when it was stolen, but it had just been re-filled with money on Wednesday.

Pamela Weese Powell said she’s been living in the area for over nine years, and it’s the first time she’s heard about this type of burglary.

“It’s actually crazy that they took an ATM out of the actual store and stole it,” said Powell, “Our street is very busy, and so, we have lots of traffic coming this way, so it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Suspects fled the scene with the machine, and as they were driving, the machine fell off and hit multiple cars that were parked on the street. We don’t know the exact number of vehicles hit by the ATM, but we did see several.

We reached out to La Montañita Food Co-op, and they sent a statement.

“Right now, we can’t share much as this is an ongoing investigation. However, we’re grateful no one was injured, and we’re putting the safety of our team and shoppers at the forefront of our response to this incident,” said Marketing and Membership Engagement Director Lea Quale.

The FBI Albuquerque Office said they are working with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on this incident.