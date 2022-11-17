ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have been busy at an Albuquerque golf course. In two days, they’ve taken off with seven golf carts and left damage in their wake.

The thieves stole from Arroyo del Oso Golf Course and apparently had a little fun after they took them by ditching them all around the area. However, some carts are still missing.

Officials said the suspects got in through the roof of the storage units by climbing through the air vents, leaving behind extensive damage. People who come to the golf course were shocked to hear what happened.

“It’s unfortunate because the cost of those are going to come back on the people who come out to enjoy the golf. They’re going to have to recover those costs somewhere,” explained golfer Toni Miller.

The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Deputy Director David Flores said one break-in was discovered Tuesday. They were hit a second time, last night or early Thursday morning. All seven carts were taken; each of which costs more than $5,000.

Staff claimed one of the golf carts was recovered at a nearby apartment complex, and another was found at a Circle-K about two miles away.

They said the recovered carts had the tops ripped off and bumpers damaged. Parks and Recreation said they will be improving security.

“Look at what other ways that we can try to secure better. It’s always too that we’re looking at new technologies looking at ways to improve security, lighting, access, and stronger fencing,” said Deputy Director Flores.

The golf carts actually belong to “New Mexico Golf Limited,” which is contracted to run the golf course.

They’re offering a $500 reward for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The Albuquerque Police Department said they are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the thieves.

Parks and Recreation also said Puerto del Sol Golf Course had a similar incident that left one golf cart stolen during the first week of November. However, they don’t believe the incidents are related.