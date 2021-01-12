There’s a new way to update your vehicle registration in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Eggs, milk, bread, vehicle registration renewal? The Motor Vehicle Division has installed self-serve kiosks at two Albertsons locations in Albuquerque.

The MVD Direct kiosks allow customers to renew and print their vehicle registration and sticker in as little as two minutes. “We’re excited about being able to offer a convenient way for MVD customers to take care of business with us. Whether it’s online, over the phone, in person or now through these new self-service kiosks, we are committed to finding the best ways to serve everyone,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a news release.

The instructions and voice prompt at the kiosks are also available in English and Spanish. Right now, MVD is still working on an appointment-only basis and some offices remain closed altogether.

Registration renewal at the MVD Direct self‐service kiosk is currently available at the following locations:

  • Albertsons Market, 4950 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Open Daily: 6am – 10pm
  • Albertsons Market, 2910 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. Open Daily: 6am – 10pm           

