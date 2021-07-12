There’s a new way to pay for traffic citations in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Motorists can now pay traffic citations on the Motor Vehicle Division’s automated Albuquerque kiosks. According to a news release, the recently added feature allows drives to pay citations that are payable to the Motor Vehicle Division. However, the kiosks cannot accept citations payable to courts.

At the kiosk, customers can enter their citation number and choose the payment method. All major credit cards are accepted, however, the transaction will incur a $3.95 charge from the kiosk vendor as well as a 2.3% transaction credit card transaction fee.

There are only two MVD automated kiosks in Albuquerque. Located at the following:

Albertsons Market, 4950 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Albertsons Market, 2910 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.

Motorists can also update, renew and print their vehicle registration and sticker at the kiosks.