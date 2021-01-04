‘There is no poop fairy’: Albuquerque residents asked to pick up after their dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are signs throughout Albuquerque saying “there is no poop fairy.” The Albuquerque-Metro Arroyo Flood Control Authority is using it to remind pet owners to pick up after their dog. Patrick Chavez with AMFACA talked about how not picking up your dog’s waste can become a bigger issue. If not disposed of properly, dog waste can up in the river and pollute our drinking water.

If not handled properly, pet waste can spread diseases between pets, and infect children and adults with disease-causing bacteria and parasites. That’s why Chavez says when it comes to pet waste “grab it, bag it, and toss it.”

Pets and children who also play in yards or in parks where pets defecate are most at risk for infection from disease-causing bacteria and parasites. The “Scoop the Poop” campaign is a reminder there is a responsibility with pet ownership and you need to pick up your pet’s waste.

