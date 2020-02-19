Therapy pig visits local seniors at Paloma Landing Retirement

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some seniors were all smiles on Valentine’s Day as they got a special visit from a therapy pig.

The Paloma Landing Retirement Community held the event and invited ‘Tequila Barbie,’ the therapy pig to join them. She gave them some laughs, helped them through a yoga session and even joined in on cha-cha time.

Every senior was left with a giant smile on their face.

“It’s something different outside the box. That’s what we want to do here, is bring something different, have a little fun and bring some excitement in,” said Activity Coordinator Erin Collins.

These programs are all an effort to keep their residents active.

