Theft of holiday inflatable displays becoming more prominent

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It seems even your inflatable holiday decorations aren’t safe from thieves.

A number of people have posted videos on social media showing their homes being targeted. In a video from Rio Rancho, a man in a hoodie can be seen looking around, then taking his time to detach the machines.

Another struck at 4 in the morning and is a little more prompt. He went right up to the front door to unplug it, then removed it from the front yard.

APD says thefts of all kinds increase this time of year, but Christmas decorations have become a more common target.